Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 34,814 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

