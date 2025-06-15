Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $147,189,762 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,634.34 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,801.49 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,695.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,509.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

