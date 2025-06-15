UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. UDR has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.76, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 491.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in UDR by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

