NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

NYSE NRG opened at $151.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $162.33.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

