iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3629 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

