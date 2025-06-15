K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL) to Distribute Jun 25 Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a jun 25 dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 15th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$35.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$30.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cormark downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

