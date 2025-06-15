Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.