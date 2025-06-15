AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%.

AFC Gamma has a payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AFC Gamma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other AFC Gamma news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 50,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,959,876 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,231.20. This trade represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Neville purchased 16,250 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,289.52. This trade represents a 10.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,250 shares of company stock worth $499,130. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

