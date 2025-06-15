Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. Sells 45,219 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 45,219 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $366,726.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,481.76. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.96.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

