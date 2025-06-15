AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCL opened at $24.99 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.