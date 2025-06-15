AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
AGNCL opened at $24.99 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.
About AGNC Investment
