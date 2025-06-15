Ready Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

NYSE:RC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 263,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 230,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

