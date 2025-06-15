Macquarie Bank Limited (MBLPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.418 per share on Sunday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th.

Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking and retail financial services. It offers personal banking, wealth management, business banking, and vehicle finance products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The company also offers corporate and structured finance, transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, online banking, asset financing, and leasing services.

