New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NYMTN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

