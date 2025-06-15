New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ NYMTN opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $23.56.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.