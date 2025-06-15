Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Ribbita by Virtuals has a total market cap of $106.35 million and $1.22 million worth of Ribbita by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbita by Virtuals token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ribbita by Virtuals has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbita by Virtuals Token Profile

Ribbita by Virtuals’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ribbita by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @ribbita2012. The official website for Ribbita by Virtuals is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.

Ribbita by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbita by Virtuals (TIBBIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Ribbita by Virtuals has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Ribbita by Virtuals is 0.10720078 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,277,970.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/18820.”

