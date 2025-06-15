Staika (STIK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $164,540.46

Staika (STIK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Staika has a total market capitalization of $35.82 million and $164,540.46 worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staika token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Staika has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,542.69 or 1.01467657 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105,190.92 or 1.00042637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Staika

Staika’s genesis date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. The official website for Staika is staika.io. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official.

Buying and Selling Staika

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,891.28860579 with 120,265,291.28860579 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.90026427 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $206,087.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staika should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staika using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

