Keeta (KTA) Tops One Day Volume of $31.51 Million

Keeta (KTA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Keeta has a market cap of $320.84 million and $31.51 million worth of Keeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keeta has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,542.69 or 1.01467657 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105,190.92 or 1.00042637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Keeta

Keeta was first traded on March 4th, 2025. Keeta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Keeta is https://reddit.com/r/keetanetwork/. Keeta’s official Twitter account is @keetanetwork. The official website for Keeta is keeta.com.

Buying and Selling Keeta

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeta (KTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Keeta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 402,094,046.98315098 in circulation. The last known price of Keeta is 0.92404659 USD and is down -12.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $25,648,656.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keeta.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

