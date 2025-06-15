Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.37 Million

Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Fwog (SOL) has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Fwog (SOL) token can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fwog (SOL) has a market cap of $47.37 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Fwog (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,542.69 or 1.01467657 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,190.92 or 1.00042637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fwog (SOL) Token Profile

Fwog (SOL)’s genesis date was August 1st, 2024. Fwog (SOL)’s total supply is 975,635,328 tokens. The official website for Fwog (SOL) is fwogsol.xyz. Fwog (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @solfwog.

Fwog (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Fwog (SOL) has a current supply of 975,635,328. The last known price of Fwog (SOL) is 0.04917113 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $4,606,227.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fwogsol.xyz/.”

