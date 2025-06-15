Wrapped Bera (WBERA) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Wrapped Bera has a market cap of $40.91 million and $1.52 million worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bera token can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bera has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bera alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,542.69 or 1.01467657 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105,190.92 or 1.00042637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped Bera

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bera is berachain.com. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bera

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 2.00958157 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,524,512.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.