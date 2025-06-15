Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Relx by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Relx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Relx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 86,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.