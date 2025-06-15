Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,866,000 after buying an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 82,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after buying an additional 75,531 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,469,000 after buying an additional 1,196,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

STIP stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.