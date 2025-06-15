Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

