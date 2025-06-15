United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $330,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of URI opened at $695.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $662.96 and its 200-day moving average is $691.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.