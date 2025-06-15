Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Raymond James by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,314,000 after acquiring an additional 327,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

