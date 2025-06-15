Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 1.0% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after purchasing an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.