Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,661 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.93 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

