First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.66% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,827,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,987,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after buying an additional 921,134 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,975,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,993,000 after buying an additional 536,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,200,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 182,381 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

UCON stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

