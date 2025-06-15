Robbins Farley Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robbins Farley lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.9% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.76 and a 200-day moving average of $337.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

