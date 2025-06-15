Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

