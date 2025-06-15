Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand makes up approximately 1.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $80.44 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

