First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

FTSL opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.