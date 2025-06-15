Tenon Financial LLC Buys 10,010 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tenon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tenon Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,750,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 993,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,522,000 after purchasing an additional 863,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

