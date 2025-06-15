Massachusetts Wealth Management Acquires 175 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,394,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

