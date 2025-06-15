LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $374.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $390.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.36.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.