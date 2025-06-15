Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 266 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

