Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,553 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 433,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,938 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $436,645.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,929,964. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $115.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

