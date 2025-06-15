EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Boosted by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

