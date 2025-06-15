Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 422 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

MDYV opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

