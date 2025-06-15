Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Holdings Boosted by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.8993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

