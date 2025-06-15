Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 6.4%

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $279.95 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.86.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

