Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.9%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.