6,225 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Avnet by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 237,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Stock Down 2.0%

AVT stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

