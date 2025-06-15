First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First American Financial by 2,868.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 125,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 120,963 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in First American Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.05%.

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.