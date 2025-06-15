Short Interest in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Declines By 72.6%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the May 15th total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,344,000.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

