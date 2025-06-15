Arve Hanstveit Sells 30,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 655,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,189.60. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

On Wednesday, June 11th, Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

ERII opened at $12.36 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $673.61 million, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,138,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 242,494 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 89,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERII. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Recovery

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.