Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onconetix to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconetix stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconetix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Onconetix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onconetix stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Onconetix has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $1,190.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $21.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

