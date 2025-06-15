Alan R. Pickerill Sells 40,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) Director Alan R. Pickerill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,004.16. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Porch Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.63.
Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRCH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.
Porch Group Company Profile
Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.
