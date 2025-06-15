Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder Sells $528,427.80 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 652,380 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $528,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,223,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,810,901.35. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 228,008 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $186,966.56.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 505,340 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $409,325.40.

On Monday, June 9th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 257,468 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $200,825.04.

On Friday, June 6th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 215,476 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $165,916.52.

On Thursday, June 5th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 26,606 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $19,954.50.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 321,289 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $244,179.64.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 521,232 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $411,773.28.

On Monday, June 2nd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 495,278 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $376,411.28.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 31,171 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $24,936.80.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 55,700 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $44,560.00.

Ring Energy Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of REI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 846,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 28.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 744,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

REI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

