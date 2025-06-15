WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on WidePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO Robert J. George sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $25,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,570.92. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

