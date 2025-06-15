Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.42. 6,450,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 36,048,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Cowen initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $149,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,774,555. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,944,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $26,600,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

