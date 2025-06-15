CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $638,750.00 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,445,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,476,939.35. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 9.8%

CURI stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $264.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.79. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

